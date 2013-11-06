MILAN Nov 6 Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Wednesday it is targeting an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin, at more than 15 percent in 2017, up from 13.2 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts were expecting the plan to double the world's fifth largest tyremaker's EBIT by 2017 to around 1.3 billion euros ($1.75 billion), as well as focus on cash generation.

Pirelli aims for a return on investment of around 28 percent in 2017 from an estimated 20 percent for 2013.

It said in a statement on Wednesday it aims to generate 1.6 billion euros in cash before dividends, and intends to distribute dividends of more than 700 million euros in the 2013-2017 period.

It targets tyre revenues of 7.5 billion euros in 2016, from about 6.2 billion euros in 2013.

Pirelli is shifting its focus to the more profitable premium sector, where it aims to make 44 percent of its revenue in 2016 from 38 percent in 2013. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)