MILAN, March 27 Pirelli expects to increase prices by double digits in Venezuela and Argentina and by single digits in Brazil to counter negative currency effects, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"In Argentina and Venezuela the price increases are in two digits and in Brazil it's one digit. That's the move we are making in the market," Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told analysts during a conference call. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Lisa Jucca)