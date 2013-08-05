MILAN Aug 5 Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyremaker, trimmed its full-year guidance on Monday after its net profit in the second quarter fell 17.8 percent.

In a statement Pirelli said it expected its operating profit in 2013 to come in at around 810 million euros ($1.07 billion)compared to previous guidance of a range of 810-850 million euros.

Revenues for the year are seen at 6.3-6.35 billion euros from previous guidance of 6.3-6.4 billion euros.

Net profit in the second quarter was 78 million euros, in line with a consensus of analysts posted on the company's website of 77 million euros. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)