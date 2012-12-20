MILAN Dec 20 Italy's Pirelli said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Rosneft that will allow it to market and sell its tyres at Rosneft's gas station chain in Russia.

The two groups will work together on advertising and marketing campaigns with a focus on the 2014 Winter Olympic Games to be held in Sochi, Pirelli said. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Francesca Landini)