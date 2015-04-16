MILAN, April 16 Italian tyremaker Pirelli and Rosneft have picked Poland-based chemical raw materials producer Synthos as their potential technological partner for the development of synthetic rubber in Nakhodka, Russia.

The three companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct feasibility studies to develop research, production and supply activities relating to synthetic rubber in Nakhodka, Pirelli said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)