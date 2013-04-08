(Recasts, adds analysts' comments and background, updates

By Jennifer Clark
MILAN, April 8 Shares in Italian tyremaker
Pirelli SpA fell more than 5 percent on Monday after
the company's decision to delay a business plan presentation
raised concerns about its prospects.
The world's fifth largest tyremaker had said late on Friday
it delayed the presentation of its plans for 2013 through 2017
from May 8 to November, hoping it would gain "better visibility"
by that time on a business climate which was worsening even for
its more expensive products.
"We deem that the news is negative as it confirms that
even the premium tyre market is suffering in Europe," said
analysts at Banca Akros in a comment for clients.
European car sales shrank again in March after a dismal
2012, depressed by the region's financial crisis and weak
consumer sentiment as unemployment hits a record high of 12
percent.
The malaise is spreading to Germany, Europe's biggest car
market, where new car sales plunged about 17 percent in March.
Pirelli plans to offset weakening demand in Europe for its
premium tyres - for marques such as Porsche,
Mercedes Benz and BMW - by shipping tyres
to emerging markets, where demand is growing, said an industry
source on Sunday.
"The idea is to keep the factories busy in Europe where
these tyres are made ... to serve growing markets elsewhere,"
the person said. "It entails some extra transport costs, but the
margin on premium tyres is enough to cover it."
Another person familiar with the matter said Pirelli had no
plans to cut production or close factories outside Europe,
indicating the company is counting on growing sales in emerging
markets to soak up European production.
Pirelli's move to export from European factories echoes a
similar plan by Italian carmaker Fiat to use its idling
Italian plants to build more expensive Maserati and Jeep cars to
ship to foreign markets.
PREMIUM SEGMENT
Pirelli's focus on building its premium tyre segment, where
margins are higher, has helped it protect profits despite a
recession in most of Europe, where Pirelli made 35 percent of
its sales in 2012.
Premium tyre sales, which accounted for about a third of
Pirelli's total revenue, are expected to grow in 2013 more than
three times faster than non-premium tyres, Pirelli said last
month. The company confirmed its 2013 targets on Friday.
The tyremaker, headed by Marco Tronchetti Provera, trimmed
its 2012 revenue targets twice last year to 6.15 billion euros
($8 billion) from 6.45 billion, then missed its target slightly
at 6.07 billion euros.
"Pirelli likely does not want to miss again on guidance, so
they probably hope visibility is better next year," said
Philippe Houchois at UBS, which rates the stock "buy".
Pirelli is not alone in being uncertain about short- to
medium-term prospects.
Michelin, the world's second-largest tyremaker,
forecast a challenging year ahead in Europe on Feb. 2 after
narrowly missing 2012 profit forecasts, as sales of speciality
tyres failed to offset the region's prolonged slump in car
sales.
Pirelli said on March 11 it sees 2013 earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) at between 810 million and 850 million
euros, in line with the 819.9 million before restructuring costs
it earned in 2012.
It forecast 2013 revenue up 4 to 5 percent to between 6.3
billion and 6.4 billion.
Pirelli shares were down 5.8 percent at 7.74 euros by 1155
GMT.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
