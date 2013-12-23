MILAN Dec 23 Assicurazioni Generali has sold its entire 4.8 percnet stake in tyre maker Pirelli , as the company carries on with asset disposals to focus on its core insurance business.

According to a filing on Monday by Italy's market watchdog, Generali reduced its stake, worth around 280 million euros ($380 million) at current market prices, to zero on Dec. 16.

Harbor International Fund, a fund managed by U.S. investment management firm Northern Cross, bought a 3.9 percent Pirelli stake on the same day, the filing showed.

Europe's third-largest insurer by market cap has already raised 2.4 billion euros through asset sales as part of an overhaul to boost profitability.