BRIEF-Vodafone to create 2,100 customer services jobs across UK
* Vodafone UK to create 2,100 new customer service roles across midlands, north of England, Scotland and Wales
Dec 30 Pironet NDH AG :
* Plans to sell its subsidiary Imperia AG
* Due to intended sale, earnings of Imperia is therefore shown under discontinued operations in consolidated financial statement of PIRONET NDH AG as well as in consolidated financial statement of CANCOM SE and figures for previous year have been adjusted accordingly
* Reason for PIRONET NDH sale of unit, is to focus on high profitable data center services business
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
* Memorandum of understanding signed with Globalsat Group LLC to jointly explore provision of SAS's narrow-band communication services to Globalsat end-users