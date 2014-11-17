Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Pironet NDH AG :
* Says 9-month group sales up by more than 20 pct to 40.1 million euros (previous year 33.3 million euros)
* Says 9-month EBIT jumped by more than 47 pct to 3.1 million euros (previous year 2.1 million euros)
* Says 9-month pretax profit from continuing operations up to 3.4 million euros (year ago: 2.3 million euros)
* Expects FY operating profit (consolidated EBIT) above the previously forecast for 2014 3.2 million euros
* Confirms its forecast of double-digit sales growth for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)