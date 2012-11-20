Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 Pitney Bowes Inc on Monday sold $100 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $75 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PITNEY BOWES AMT $100 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 11/27/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/27/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.