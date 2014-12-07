BRIEF-Moneygram board says Euronet's proposal could be "company superior proposal"
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
JERUSALEM Dec 7 China's dominant search engine Baidu Inc has made its first venture into Israel's booming start-up sector, investing $3 million in video capture firm Pixellot.
Pixellot developed a system of unmanned cameras that it says can cover the entire field or court at a sporting event and automate video production for both professional broadcasters and amateur fans.
Peter Fang, senior director of corporate development at Baidu, said on Sunday the Israeli technology "will revolutionise video content production" for internet users in China.
Pixellot said it planned to use the funds to expand its research and development and advance global marketing and business development. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Ciber announces agreement to sell its Infor practice to Infor
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.