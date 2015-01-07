Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Pixium Vision SA :
* Separates roles of chief executive and chairman
* Khalid Ishaque becomes chief executive
* Bernard Gilly keeps role of chairman
* The new structure was approved by the board of directors on Jan 6
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.