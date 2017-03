WARSAW Jan 23 Poland's No.1 refiner PKN Orlen has no plans to sell its Ceska Rafinerska unit, viewing it as its strategic asset, PKN's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday.

"We are saying this very clearly. This is our strategic asset. We are in no talks with anybody to sell Ceska Rafinerska," CFO Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a teleconference with analysts.

Rafinerska is majority owned by PKN's Czech unit Unipetrol . Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's ENI are also shareholders.

Czech Industry Minister Martin Kuba said the Czech government was preparing a plan to take a stake in the struggling Ceska Rafinerska to bolster its energy security.