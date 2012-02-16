* Report had said firms to strike deal in two months
WARSAW Feb 16 Poland's No.3 utility Enea
has denied a press report saying it was to team up
with top oil refiner PKN Orlen to explore the
country's potentially promising shale gas deposits.
Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Thursday the
two may strike a deal in two months.
"We categorically deny the information from Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna," an Enea spokesperson said.
PKN said it does not exclude cooperation with other
companies in seeking unconventional gas, but did not elaborate.
A potential Enea-PKN deal would resemble an agreement signed
by two other state-controlled utilities, PGE and
Tauron, and copper miner KGHM with gas
monopoly PGNiG last month.
That deal fitted into Poland's drive to reach local shale
gas deposits, seen as the highest in the European Union at some
5.3 trillion cubic metres.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government has high hopes for
shale gas to help Poland lower its reliance on highly-polluting
coal as well as on Russian gas, thereby improving the security
of its energy supplies.
Poland has granted more than 100 shale gas exploration
licenses including to global majors like Chevron and
Exxon Mobil. PGNiG holds 15 such permits, while PKN has
seven.
