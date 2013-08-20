FRANKFURT Aug 20 Poland's largest refiner PKN
Orlen aims to buy petrol stations in Germany to expand
its network in Europe's biggest economy, the chief of PKN's
German business told a newspaper.
"Over the coming five years, we want to grow our network of
petrol stations under the Star brand from almost 570 to as many
as 750," Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Michal Brylinski
as saying.
PKN is looking for takeover candidates especially in the
southern German state of Bavaria to complement its network in
western, northern and eastern Germany, the paper said.
Brylinski said the most likely takeover targets were
independent filling stations as bigger rivals are currently also
more interested in expansion than divestments.
"Margins are tight, but still none of the big rivals wants
to sell petrol stations," Brylinski said.
According to the paper, PKN has a market share of about 4
percent in Germany, giving it the seventh-biggest chain of
petrol stations in the country behind rivals including Aral
, Shell, Jet and Avia.