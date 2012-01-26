* Q4 operating profit around 100 mln zlotys vs 742 million expected

* 600 mln zlotys in impairment charges (Adds details, background)

WARSAW Jan 26Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen warned on Thursday that its fourth quarter operating profit would drop by some 90 percent, much worse than analysts had predicted, because of writedowns of the value of its investments abroad.

The state-controlled company said its operating profit would reach about 100 million zlotys ($30.2 million) compared to 747 million in the same period of last year and 742 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

PKN said it would take impairment charges on its Czech and Lithuanian assets totalling some 600 million zlotys.

PKN bought refiners in the neighbouring countries to become one of Eastern Europe's top refiners and prevent Russia from expanding its position in the region, but the purchases proved to be troublesome.

The Lithuanian Mazeikiu refinery has fallen victim to disruptions in oil supplies, while the Czech assets have suffered from outdated facilities.

PKN's Czech arm Unipetrol also warned that impairment charges would push it to an operating loss in the fourth quarter.

The company said its crude oil throughput fell 5 percent in the last three months of the year because of shutdowns at Unipetrol and reduced production at Mazeikiu.

PKN will release its official results on Feb 9. It was expected to quadruple its net profit to 2.21 billion thanks to the sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel.

PKN said it expected to book 2.3 billion zlotys from the deal. ($1 = 3.3096 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)