WARSAW Feb 9 Fourth-quarter net profit at PKN Orlen, Poland's top refiner, rose nearly threefold thanks to the sale of its stake in mobile operator Polkomtel , with the figure weighed down by charges on foreign investments.

State-controlled PKN said on Thursday it earned 1.44 billion zlotys ($457 million) compared with a forecast for 2.21 billion which did not include the 600 million charge PKN took on its units in Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

PKN bought refiners in the neighbouring countries to become one of Eastern Europe's top refiners and prevent Russia from expanding its position in the region, but the purchases proved to be troublesome.

The Lithuanian Mazeikiu refinery has fallen victim to disruptions in oil supplies, while the Czech assets have suffered from outdated facilities.

Along with other Polkomtel shareholders, PKN sold its minority stake in the operator to Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak in an 18.1 billion zloty ($5.8 billion) deal, one of Europe's largest acquisitions in the telecoms sector in recent years. ($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)