* Net profit jump due to low-base comparative

* Operating profit down year on year

* May pay first dividend in four years (Adds CFO comments on dividend, updates share price)

By Patryk Wasilewski

WARSAW, Aug 5 PKN Orlen , Poland's biggest oil refiner, reported a second-quarter net profit in line with market expectations on Friday, as high petrochemical sales and margins offset poor refining margins.

The state-controlled firm said it made a net profit of 899 million zlotys ($316 million) in the three months, having lost 5 million zlotys in the same period last year due to exceptional items.

Operating profit, supported by a 211 million zloty one-off, edged down 8 percent to 1.01 billion zlotys, in line with what it said in a preliminary results report last week.

The company said on Friday that maintenance work at its main refinery in Plock cut its capacity in the quarter, exacerbating weaker refining margins and hitting the operating result.

Earlier this week PKN said its refining margins jumped to $2.3 per barrel in July from $1.4 the previous month, but were offset by a decline in the Ural-Brent spread .

"If you deduct the two (exceptional) items the company would not make money in the refining segment," ING analyst Tamas Pletser said.

"The refining margins are pretty low and environment remains gloomy. The second half of the year for PKN will not be better."

Nevertheless PKN's chief financial officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk said he hoped the petrochemical business would continue to drive earnings and PKN could pay a dividend for the first time in four years if its earnings remain stable in the second half and it closes its Polkomtel sale.

"Then the financial situation will be good enough that we could seriously consider paying a dividend from 2011 earnings," he said.

PKN's share price was down 1.4 percent at 41.87 zlotys by 1235 GMT, when the Warsaw market's WIG20 index was down 0.6 percent. The shares have dropped about 12 percent this year, roughly in line with the fall in the WIG20 index. ($1=2.845 zlotys) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)