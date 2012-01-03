WARSAW Jan 3 The refining margin at
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen nearly halved in
December compared to the previous month, while the Ural-Brent
crude price differential remained close to zero, the company
said on Tuesday.
PKN's refining margin declined to $1.5 per barrel from $2.9
in November, while the differential stood at $0.1 versus $0.0 in
the month prior.
Following is a table with key market data for PKN:
Dec Nov Oct
Brent price avg ($/bl) 107.9 110.7 109.4
Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 0.1 0.0 0.8
Refining margin ($/bl) 1.5 2.9 4.2
Petrochemical margin(EUR/T) 573 614 641
Avg USD/PLN rate 3.40 3.27 3.18
Avg EUR/PLN rate 4.48 4.43 4.36
Source: PKN Orlen
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)