WARSAW, April 25 PKN Orlen, Poland's top refiner, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit as financial gains related to the value of its required oil reserves helped offset a weaker operational performance.

State-controlled PKN said on Wednesday it earned 1.26 billion zlotys ($396 million), compared with a forecast for 1.04 billion.

First-quarter operating profit was 0.9 billion zlotys, as envisaged in the company's trading statement last week.

The strengthening of the zloty cut debt costs and helped give a 700 million zloty boost to the valuation of PKN's oil reserves. But margins fell as the company could not fully pass on the rise in oil prices to clients. ($1 = 3.1817 zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Dan Lalor)