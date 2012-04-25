UPDATE 4-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
(Adds detail)
WARSAW, April 25 PKN Orlen, Poland's top refiner, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit as financial gains related to the value of its required oil reserves helped offset a weaker operational performance.
State-controlled PKN said on Wednesday it earned 1.26 billion zlotys ($396 million), compared with a forecast for 1.04 billion.
First-quarter operating profit was 0.9 billion zlotys, as envisaged in the company's trading statement last week.
The strengthening of the zloty cut debt costs and helped give a 700 million zloty boost to the valuation of PKN's oil reserves. But margins fell as the company could not fully pass on the rise in oil prices to clients. ($1 = 3.1817 zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
DUBAI, Feb 14 A top Iranian official called on the Gulf Arab states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman and Kuwait to improve ties, warning that a chance like this would "pass like a cloud".