* PKN sees Q2 EBIT at around PLN 400 mln vs 590 mln in
analyst poll
* Market underestimated impact of Lithuanian unit shutdown
-analysts
(Adds more detail, analyst quote)
WARSAW, July 19 Poland's top oil refiner, PKN
Orlen, estimates its second-quarter operating profit
fell more than expected due to a maintenance shutdown in its
Lithuanian unit, analysts said on Thursday.
The state-controlled group said in a trading statement its
operating profit would reach around 400 million zlotys ($118
million) versus 590 million zlotys forecast by analysts in a
Reuters poll and against 1.0 billion a year earlier.
"I think the market underestimated the impact of the
maintenance shutdown at Orlen Lietuva," said Wojciech Kozlowski,
analyst at Warsaw-based broker Espirito Santo.
PKN's crude throughput dropped 6 percent year-on-year to 6.4
million tonnes in the second quarter as the shutdown of its
Lithuanian refinery for 35 days decreased volume by a third to
1.5 million tonnes.
The group will publish its full results on July 26.
PKN's shares have gained 11 percent to 37.5 zlotys
year-to-date, outperforming Warsaw's large-cap index WIG20
, which rose 2 percent.
($1 = 3.3945 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Keiron Henderson)