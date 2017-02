WARSAW Aug 5 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen swung to a second quarter net profit of 899 million zlotys ($316 million), beating market expectations, the refiner said in its quarterly report on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the second quarter net profit to jump to 880 million zlotys.

In July PKN Orlen said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) edged down to about 1 billion zlotys due to lower margins and production levels. ($1 = 2.845 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)