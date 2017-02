WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen's revenue could reach 100 billion zlotys ($32.9 billion) or come very close to that level, the company's Chief Executive Jacek Krawiec told TVN CNBC.

Asked if top line of 100 billion zlotys is possible, Krawiec said "looking at current prices of oil and oil products ... there is no doubt that we will either be very close or reach that level." ($1 = 3.036 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)