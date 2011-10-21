WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen expects its third quarter operating profit to drop to around 750 million zlotys ($233.24 mln) from 789 million zlotys a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

PLN posted a loss on its financial operation of around 1.1 billion zlotys, the company said in a trading statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the refiner to report a third quarter operating profit of 631 million zlotys, but the company is also expected to have a net loss of 245 million zlotys in the quarter.

PKN Orlen will release its official results on Nov. 4.

($1 = 3.216 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)