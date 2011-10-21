WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
expects its third quarter operating profit to drop to
around 750 million zlotys ($233.24 mln) from 789 million zlotys
a year earlier, the company said on Friday.
PLN posted a loss on its financial operation of around 1.1
billion zlotys, the company said in a trading statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the refiner to report a
third quarter operating profit of 631 million zlotys, but the
company is also expected to have a net loss of 245 million
zlotys in the quarter.
PKN Orlen will release its official results on Nov. 4.
($1 = 3.216 Polish Zlotys)
