WARSAW Jan 26Poland's top refiner PKN
Orlen warned on Thursday that its operating profit
would drop by some 90 percent, much worse than analysts had
predicted, because of writedowns of the value of its investments
abroad.
The company said its operating profit would reach about 100
million zlotys ($30.2 million) compared to 747 million in the
same period of last year and 742 million expected by analysts in
a Reuters poll.
PKN Orlen will release its official results on Feb 9. It was
expected to quadruple its net profit to 2.21 billion thanks to
the sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel.
