WARSAW Jan 26Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen warned on Thursday that its operating profit would drop by some 90 percent, much worse than analysts had predicted, because of writedowns of the value of its investments abroad.

The company said its operating profit would reach about 100 million zlotys ($30.2 million) compared to 747 million in the same period of last year and 742 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

PKN Orlen will release its official results on Feb 9. It was expected to quadruple its net profit to 2.21 billion thanks to the sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel. ($1 = 3.3096 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)