WARSAW Oct 1 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
closed the third quarter with a joint model refining
margin and Ural/Brent crude price differential of $9.1 per
barrel, topping its expectations and the previous quarter's
result, it said on Monday.
The state-controlled group's finance chief said last week
the figure should stand at $8.8, in line with the previous three
months.
PKN closed the July-to-September period with the refining
margin at $8.4 a barrel and the Ural/Brent differential at $0.7,
compared with the second quarter's $6.8 and $2.1, respectively.
The group added its model refining margin stood at $10.5 per
barrel in September, the highest level in four years, while the
Ural/Brent differential reached a four-month high of $1.7.
Following is a table with key market data for PKN:
Sept Aug Jul
Brent price avg ($/bl) 112.9 113.4 102.6
Urals/Brent spread ($/bl) 1.7 0.3 0.1
Refining margin ($/bl) 10.5 7.3 7.8
Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 752.0 594.0 536.0
Average USD/PLN rate 3.22 3.3 3.41
Average EUR/PLN rate 4.14 4.09 4.19
Q3 Q2
Brent price avg ($/bl) 109.5 108.3
Urals/Brent spread ($/bl) 0.7 2.1
Refining margin ($/bl) 8.4 6.8
Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 625.0 772.0
Average USD/PLN rate 3.31 3.33
Average EUR/PLN rate 4.14 4.26
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)