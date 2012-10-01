WARSAW Oct 1 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen closed the third quarter with a joint model refining margin and Ural/Brent crude price differential of $9.1 per barrel, topping its expectations and the previous quarter's result, it said on Monday.

The state-controlled group's finance chief said last week the figure should stand at $8.8, in line with the previous three months.

PKN closed the July-to-September period with the refining margin at $8.4 a barrel and the Ural/Brent differential at $0.7, compared with the second quarter's $6.8 and $2.1, respectively.

The group added its model refining margin stood at $10.5 per barrel in September, the highest level in four years, while the Ural/Brent differential reached a four-month high of $1.7.

Following is a table with key market data for PKN:

Sept Aug Jul Brent price avg ($/bl) 112.9 113.4 102.6 Urals/Brent spread ($/bl) 1.7 0.3 0.1 Refining margin ($/bl) 10.5 7.3 7.8 Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 752.0 594.0 536.0 Average USD/PLN rate 3.22 3.3 3.41 Average EUR/PLN rate 4.14 4.09 4.19

Q3 Q2 Brent price avg ($/bl) 109.5 108.3 Urals/Brent spread ($/bl) 0.7 2.1 Refining margin ($/bl) 8.4 6.8 Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 625.0 772.0 Average USD/PLN rate 3.31 3.33 Average EUR/PLN rate 4.14 4.26 (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)