WARSAW Nov 4 The sale of PKN Orlen's Lithuanian unit Orlen Lietuva in Mazeikiu is less likely, The Polish refiner's chief financial officer said on Friday.

"The project of looking for a strategic partner is still on, but Mazeikiu's results got better despite tough macroeconomic environment," Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a teleconference with analysts.

"We're not ready to give in on the price. The process is still ongoing but the probability that we'll close the transaction is much less likely than a few quarters earlier," he said.

He also reiterated that PKN wanted to regularly pay out dividends. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)