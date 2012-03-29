* PKN says no plan to pay dividend

WARSAW, March 29 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen proposed on Thursday to retain the whole of its last year's profit in the face of a negative macroeconomic environment and planned investments in upstream operations, including exploration of shale gas.

The state-controlled group, which has not paid a dividend since 2008, said in its annual report it scaled down its consolidated 2011 net earnings to 2.4 billion zlotys ($765.31 million) from 3.2 billion zlotys reported in February on impairments.

The company's shares were down 3 percent in early trading.

PKN wrote off a total of 1.4 billion zlotys on its petrochemical business, mainly in its Czech unit Unipetrol and Polish group Anwil.

The group has also pledged to carry out horizontal drilling and fracturing operations, or fracking, on its shale gas exploration licences, after it completed its first two vertical wells. ($1 = 3.1360 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)