WARSAW Oct 20 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN
Orlen reported on Thursday a bigger than expected
92-percent rise in its third quarter net profit, mainly thanks
to inventory gains, the positive effect of FX debt revaluation
and insurer payments.
The state-run company reported a bottom line of 1.5 billion
zlotys ($381.57 million) compared to 1.4 billion zlotys net
profit seen in a Reuters poll and 795 million zlotys reported
year earlier.
The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT
LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came
at 1.69 billion zlotys versus 1.49 billion zlotys expected by
analysts.
($1 = 3.9311 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kim Coghill)