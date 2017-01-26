WARSAW Jan 26 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN
Orlen reported on Thursday a net profit of 1.79 billion
zlotys ($442.58 million) in the last quarter of 2016, which came
above forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bottom line at
1.68 billion zlotys compared with 81 million zlotys loss a year
ago, thanks to higher sales and throughput.
The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT
LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came
at 2.26 billion zlotys versus 1.80 billion zlotys expected by
analysts.
($1 = 4.0445 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)