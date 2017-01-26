(Adds analyst comment and background)

WARSAW Jan 26 PKN Orlen, Poland's biggest oil refiner, reported on Thursday it made a net profit of 1.79 billion zlotys ($443 million) in the last quarter of 2016, beating analysts' forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 1.68 billion zlotys for the quarter, which compared with a loss of 81 million zlotys in the same period a year ago, thanks to higher sales and throughput.

The group's adjusted operating profit under the so-called LIFO accounting method, came in at 2.26 billion zlotys. ahead of the 1.80 billion zlotys expected by analysts.

"PKN's results are slightly better than expected, mainly due to the better result achieved by its refineries," said Krzysztof Pado, an analyst with DM BDM brokerage.

He expected that PKN may outperform the market on Thursday, after the state-run company's market value fell 3.4 percent to $8.66 billion since beginning of the year. ($1 = 4.0445 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)