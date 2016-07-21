Activist hedge fund urges Forest City to explore options
Jan 30 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged real estate company Forest City Realty Trust Inc to explore "strategic options".
WARSAW, July 21 Poland's biggest oil company PKN Orlen expects to receive around 1.4 billion zlotys ($353 million) in further insurers' payments related to damage caused by fire at its Czech unit Unipetrol, PKN's chief financial officer said.
Insurers' payments of 0.6 billion zlotys helped PKN improve its net profit in the second quarter.
"Altogether we expect to have a claim of around 2 billion zlotys, out of which 0.6 billion was already received. So you may expect in the next quarters that our further claim will be around 1.4 billion zlotys," Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a conference call on Thursday.
"It is difficult to say in which period we will receive this amount. Generally speaking we should expect this in the second half of this year and in 2017." ($1 = 3.9606 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.