WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen will book 2.3 billion zlotys ($726 million) from the sale of its stake in the country's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel , PKN said on Friday.

The sale should be singed in November, while the state-controlled refiner should pay 0.5 billion zlotys in taxes from the spin-off in March 2012, the company added in a presentation posted on its website. ($1 = 3.169 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)