Warsaw, Oct 3 Refining conditions for Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen deteriorated in the third quarter, the company said on Monday.

In the third quarter PKN Orlen's refining margins rose to $2.7 per barrel from $1.4 in the previous quarter, but were offset by a plummeting Urals-Brent crude price differential that dropped to $0.7 per barrel from $2.9 in Apr-June period.

PKN refines cheaper Urals crude but prices the oil products it produces based on higher quality and more expensive Brent oil.

Following is a table with key market data for PKN:

Sept Aug Q3 Q2 Brent price avg ($/bl) 113.5 110.4 113.50 117.0 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 0.4 0.6 0.7 2.9 Refining margin ($/bl) 1.3 4.2 2.7 1.4 Petrochemical margin(EUR/T) 635 675 664 795 Avg USD/PLN rate 3.12 2.87 2.91 2.75 Avg EUR/PLN rate 4.31 4.12 4.13 3.96 Source: PKN Orlen (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)