UPDATE 9-Oil prices edge up on short covering; gasoline jumps
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases-EIA
Warsaw, Oct 3 Refining conditions for Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen deteriorated in the third quarter, the company said on Monday.
In the third quarter PKN Orlen's refining margins rose to $2.7 per barrel from $1.4 in the previous quarter, but were offset by a plummeting Urals-Brent crude price differential that dropped to $0.7 per barrel from $2.9 in Apr-June period.
PKN refines cheaper Urals crude but prices the oil products it produces based on higher quality and more expensive Brent oil.
Following is a table with key market data for PKN:
Sept Aug Q3 Q2 Brent price avg ($/bl) 113.5 110.4 113.50 117.0 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 0.4 0.6 0.7 2.9 Refining margin ($/bl) 1.3 4.2 2.7 1.4 Petrochemical margin(EUR/T) 635 675 664 795 Avg USD/PLN rate 3.12 2.87 2.91 2.75 Avg EUR/PLN rate 4.31 4.12 4.13 3.96 Source: PKN Orlen (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.