REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Saudis tell U.S. oil: OPEC won't extend cuts to offset shale - sources
* Saudi officials held closed-door meet with five U.S. producers
* Q4 net loss 276 mln zlotys * Loss due to writedown at Czech unit * Sees margins down in January (Adds detail, background) WARSAW, Jan 23 PKN Orlen, Poland's top refiner, has swung to a 276 million zloty ($88 million) fourth-quarter net loss, hit by a writedown at Czech unit Unipetrol. The state-controlled refiner also said on Wednesday margins continued to shrink, with its joint model refining margin and Ural/Brent crude price differential down to $2.9 per barrel this month. Refiners across Europe are seeing margins squeezed as a slowdown in demand because a faltering economy has left the industry with excess capacity. PKN's sales in Poland were down because of a drop in fuel consumption, partly offset by an increase in volumes in Czech and German markets. PKN had said it would post an operating loss of over 700 million after a 4.5 billion Czech crown ($233 million) impairment charge to reflect the drop in asset values and an intention to sell some of those assets. On Wednesday, the company said it made a fourth-quarter operating loss of 738 million zlotys. Before last week's trading statement, analysts had expected PKN Orlen to post a net profit of 350 million zlotys. The group earned 619 million zlotys in the 2011 period. ($1 = 3.1406 zlotys = 19.2725 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Dan Lalor)
HOUSTON, March 9 A pipeline network with spare capacity could allow Mexico to export oil and gas from its flagship offshore Trion project to the United States, the head of Mexico's oil regulator said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.