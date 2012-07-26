* To spend $87 mln on shale projects in 2012
* Sees pressure on refining, petrochemical margins
* Estimates Polish fuel consumption fell 8 pct in Q2
WARSAW, July 26 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
plans to spend 300 million zlotys ($87 million) on
shale gas exploration in 2012, highlighting the importance of a
new energy source Poland hopes will reduce its dependence on
Russian fuel.
However, the state-controlled group will have to finance the
shale gas drive against a backdrop of lower profit margins.
Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk said on
Thursday PKN faced declining fuel consumption at home and saw
little chance of retaining margins at their current levels.
"We treat this (shale gas) very seriously, it is a very
strategic project for us," Jedrzejczyk told analysts during a
teleconference.
Two weeks ago PKN started drilling its third shale gas well
as part of Poland's plan to develop shale resources to gain more
independence from Russian gas and curb CO2 emissions.
PKN cited estimates showing second-quarter Polish fuel
consumption declined by 8 percent year-on-year to 2.9 million
tonnes, attributing the fall to competition from black market
sales and the deteriorating condition of some sectors of the
economy.
Recent data shows Poland's economy is slowing more steeply
than expected, with the construction sector one of the worst
affected.
"We believe there is a pressure on diesel due to the
situation in construction and transportation in Poland. This can
be a sign of a slowdown of the Polish economy as well,"
Jedrzejczyk said.
PKN said the relatively high refining margins from the past
few months were impossible to retain in the long term and it was
seeing pressure on margins in its petrochemical production.
In the first 20 days of July, refining margins rose further
to $8.5 per barrel from an average of $6.8 in the second
quarter, while petrochemical margins were down 30 percent to 539
euros per tonne, PKN said in a presentation on its website.
"Jedrzejczyk cooled down market expectations, especially
with regard to petrochemical margins," said Erste Securities
analyst Tomasz Kasowicz.
A maintenance shutdown at PKN's Lithuanian refinery and a
drop in crude oil prices, which forced PKN to cut the value of
its reserves, pulled the group's second-quarter net profit into
the red.
PKN posted a net loss of 5 million zlotys versus
expectations for a 187-million zloty profit.
The group said its operating profit amounted to 375 million
zlotys. Last week it estimated its operating profit at around
400 million versus 590 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
At 0855 GMT, PKN's shares were down 0.2 percent, in line
with Warsaw's large-cap index.
($1 = 3.4604 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing
by Mark Potter)