WARSAW, July 26 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen plans to spend 300 million zlotys ($87 million) on shale gas exploration in 2012, highlighting the importance of a new energy source Poland hopes will reduce its dependence on Russian fuel.

However, the state-controlled group will have to finance the shale gas drive against a backdrop of lower profit margins.

Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk said on Thursday PKN faced declining fuel consumption at home and saw little chance of retaining margins at their current levels.

"We treat this (shale gas) very seriously, it is a very strategic project for us," Jedrzejczyk told analysts during a teleconference.

Two weeks ago PKN started drilling its third shale gas well as part of Poland's plan to develop shale resources to gain more independence from Russian gas and curb CO2 emissions.

PKN cited estimates showing second-quarter Polish fuel consumption declined by 8 percent year-on-year to 2.9 million tonnes, attributing the fall to competition from black market sales and the deteriorating condition of some sectors of the economy.

Recent data shows Poland's economy is slowing more steeply than expected, with the construction sector one of the worst affected.

"We believe there is a pressure on diesel due to the situation in construction and transportation in Poland. This can be a sign of a slowdown of the Polish economy as well," Jedrzejczyk said.

PKN said the relatively high refining margins from the past few months were impossible to retain in the long term and it was seeing pressure on margins in its petrochemical production.

In the first 20 days of July, refining margins rose further to $8.5 per barrel from an average of $6.8 in the second quarter, while petrochemical margins were down 30 percent to 539 euros per tonne, PKN said in a presentation on its website.

"Jedrzejczyk cooled down market expectations, especially with regard to petrochemical margins," said Erste Securities analyst Tomasz Kasowicz.

A maintenance shutdown at PKN's Lithuanian refinery and a drop in crude oil prices, which forced PKN to cut the value of its reserves, pulled the group's second-quarter net profit into the red.

PKN posted a net loss of 5 million zlotys versus expectations for a 187-million zloty profit.

The group said its operating profit amounted to 375 million zlotys. Last week it estimated its operating profit at around 400 million versus 590 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

At 0855 GMT, PKN's shares were down 0.2 percent, in line with Warsaw's large-cap index.

At 0855 GMT, PKN's shares were down 0.2 percent, in line with Warsaw's large-cap index.