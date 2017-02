WARSAW Aug 5 Czech refiner Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR will shut down its refinery and petrochemical unit for major maintenance in September, chief financial officer of Unipetrol's owner PKN Orlen said on Friday.

"We do expect a significant shutdown in September in Unipetrol both in refinery and petrochemical unit for a once in four years maintenance," Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told analysts in a conference call. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)