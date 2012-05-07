HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 7:55 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0055 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
WARSAW, May 7 The refining margin at PKN Orlen rose to $6.6 per barrel in April, the highest level since January 2009, Poland's top refiner said on Monday.
The Ural-Brent crude price differential was also relatively high at $3.0 per barrel. In March the margin stood at $2.8 and the differential at $2.6.
Following is a table with key market data for PKN:
Apr Mar Feb Brent price avg ($/bl) 119.5 125.3 119.6 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 3.0 2.6 0.2 Refining margin ($/bl) 6.6 2.8 2.4 Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 765.0 700.0 607.0 Average USD/PLN rate 3.1 3.13 3.16 Average EUR/PLN rate 4.1 4.14 4.18
Source: PKN Orlen (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.