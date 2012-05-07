WARSAW, May 7 The refining margin at PKN Orlen rose to $6.6 per barrel in April, the highest level since January 2009, Poland's top refiner said on Monday.

The Ural-Brent crude price differential was also relatively high at $3.0 per barrel. In March the margin stood at $2.8 and the differential at $2.6.

Following is a table with key market data for PKN:

Apr Mar Feb Brent price avg ($/bl) 119.5 125.3 119.6 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 3.0 2.6 0.2 Refining margin ($/bl) 6.6 2.8 2.4 Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 765.0 700.0 607.0 Average USD/PLN rate 3.1 3.13 3.16 Average EUR/PLN rate 4.1 4.14 4.18

Source: PKN Orlen (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)