WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen swung to a net loss of 258 million zlotys ($81.4 million) in the third quarter, hurt by the lower refining margins and weakness of the local currency, which increased its debt burden and costs.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net loss of 245 million zlotys compared to a net profit 1.24 billion zlotys in the same period of last year.

PKN's local rival Lotos also swung to a loss in the quarter, joining a growing list of European refiners hurt by lower refining margins, including Total , the continent's largest by capacity, Portugal's Galp and Swiss-based Petroplus .

PKN's Czech unit Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR reported a 123 million crown shortfall, also hurt by a shutdown at its largest plant.

In addition to the thin margins, PKN also took a hit from a tightening Ural/Brent spread making its production less profitable.

PKN refines cheaper Urals crude but prices the oil products it produces based on higher quality and more expensive Brent oil.

The battered Polish zloty, which weakened in the third quarter by about a fifth to the dollar and a tenth to the euro, forced the refiner to take a 1.1 billion zlotys hit related to the value of its debt and related interest costs.

The state-controlled refiner's operating profit dropped to 778 million zlotys, above the 750 million level it signalled in last-month's trading statement.

"After the trading statement, one could expect weak results from PKN's refining business," DI BRE analyst Kamil Kliszcz said. "I don't expect any great reaction on the market, as the results are rather priced in."

PKN added it would book a 2.3 billion zlotys gain from the sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel , which was unloaded by several state-linked companies and Vodafone to Polish media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak. ($1 = 3.169 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)