* Net loss 258 mln zlotys vs 245 mln seen in Reuters poll
* To book 2.3 bln zlotys from Polkomtel sale in Q4
WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
swung to a net loss of 258 million zlotys ($81.4
million) in the third quarter, hurt by the lower refining
margins and weakness of the local currency, which increased its
debt burden and costs.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net loss of 245
million zlotys compared to a net profit 1.24 billion zlotys in
the same period of last year.
PKN's local rival Lotos also swung to a loss in
the quarter, joining a growing list of European refiners hurt by
lower refining margins, including Total , the
continent's largest by capacity, Portugal's Galp and
Swiss-based Petroplus .
PKN's Czech unit Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR reported a 123
million crown shortfall, also hurt by a shutdown at its largest
plant.
In addition to the thin margins, PKN also took a hit from a
tightening Ural/Brent spread making its production less
profitable.
PKN refines cheaper Urals crude but prices the oil products
it produces based on higher quality and more expensive Brent
oil.
The battered Polish zloty, which weakened in the third
quarter by about a fifth to the dollar and a tenth to the euro,
forced the refiner to take a 1.1 billion zlotys hit related to
the value of its debt and related interest costs.
The state-controlled refiner's operating profit dropped to
778 million zlotys, above the 750 million level it signalled in
last-month's trading statement.
"After the trading statement, one could expect weak results
from PKN's refining business," DI BRE analyst Kamil Kliszcz
said. "I don't expect any great reaction on the market, as the
results are rather priced in."
PKN added it would book a 2.3 billion zlotys gain from the
sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel ,
which was unloaded by several state-linked companies and
Vodafone to Polish media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.
($1 = 3.169 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)