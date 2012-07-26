WARSAW, July 26 Maintenance shutdown at the
Lithuanian unit unexpectedly brought second-quarter net profit
at Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen into the red, the
state-controlled company said on Thursday.
PKN posted a net loss of 5 million zlotys ($1.44 million)
versus expectations for a 187-million zloty profit.
The group said its second-quarter operating profit amounted
to 375 million zlotys. Last week it estimated its operating
profit fell to around 400 million versus 590 million forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.4604 Polish zlotys)
