WARSAW, July 16 Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen
started drilling its third shale gas well on Monday
and announced plans to initiate horizontal drilling as part of
the country's plan to develop shale resources to gain more
independence from Russian gas.
The European Union member is making a large bet on shale gas
which, apart from reducing reliance on Russia, could also help
the country's coal-fired power system meet the challenges of an
EU climate policy aimed at curbing CO2 emissions.
PKN and gas monopoly PGNiG, both state-controlled,
are at the forefront of the shale gas push which -- according to
Poland -- should allow production to start by the end of 2015.
PKN, which maintained its earlier plans to drill 5-7 wells
in 2012, said the horizontal well was to be drilled at a partly
explored licence in the southeast region of Lubelszczyzna.
"The results of analyses of rock samples are promising
enough to make a decision on horizontal drilling in this
location," it said.
The group holds eight oil and gas exploration licences in
Poland. It is also preparing for offshore drilling in the
Latvian part of the Baltic Sea shelf, the company said.
Poland has granted 111 shale exploration licences to U.S.
groups Chevron and Exxon Mobil among others,
even while countries such as Bulgaria and France have banned
shale exploration pending further environmental studies.
It has continued its shale drive even after hopes were
dashed it could become one of Europe's largest gas producer when
it cut estimates of recoverable gas earlier this year.
Poland pegged its recoverable shale gas reserves at 346-768
billion cubic metres, compared with an earlier estimate of 5.3
trillion bcm by the U.S. Energy Information Association.
Last month, Exxon Mobil pulled out of exploration projects
because it did not deem them economically viable, increasing
pressure on Poland to rely more on state companies to fund the
costly projects.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)