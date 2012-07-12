WARSAW, July 12 Poland's No.1 lender state-controlled PKO BP wants to buy the remaining 75 percent in small-tier Bank Pocztowy from the Polish post as part of a strategic cooperation with Poczta Polska and its 8,300-strong outlet network, daily Parkiet reported.

According to the paper, the stake could be worth around 250-300 million zlotys ($73.5-88 million) - just about the estimated value of the cash-hungry Bank Pocztowy's initial public offering (IPO), which stalled last year.

"The bank (PKO) made a proposal to Poczta Polska on strategic cooperation in this respect and talks have launched," Parkiet quoted PKO's press office response.

Bank Pocztowy had no comment on the issue. ($1 = 3.4035 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)