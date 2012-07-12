WARSAW, July 12 Poland's No.1 lender
state-controlled PKO BP wants to buy the remaining 75
percent in small-tier Bank Pocztowy from the Polish post as part
of a strategic cooperation with Poczta Polska and its
8,300-strong outlet network, daily Parkiet reported.
According to the paper, the stake could be worth around
250-300 million zlotys ($73.5-88 million) - just about the
estimated value of the cash-hungry Bank Pocztowy's initial
public offering (IPO), which stalled last year.
"The bank (PKO) made a proposal to Poczta Polska on
strategic cooperation in this respect and talks have launched,"
Parkiet quoted PKO's press office response.
Bank Pocztowy had no comment on the issue.
($1 = 3.4035 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)