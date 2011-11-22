WARSAW Nov 22 Poland's top lender PKO BP
may issue three-year bonds worth at least several
hundred million zlotys in the coming months, as well as other
papers in euros or Swiss francs, its deputy chief executive said
on Tuesday.
"Issue windows are short and occur very rarely and our
liquidity position is very good so we are picky," Jakub
Papierski told journalists. "If pricing conditions are not good
we will not issue bonds."
He also added that the bank hopes that its net profit this
year would surpass 1 billion zlotys for the second consecutive
quarter in the last three months of the year.
