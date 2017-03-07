Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
WARSAW, March 7 PKO Bank Hipoteczny, owned by top Polish lender PKO BP, plans to issue eurobonds backed by a portfolio of zloty-denominated mortgages, the bank said on Tuesday.
It said the issue would be worth at least 500 million euros ($529 million) and that it has mandated banks LBBW, PKO BP, Santander, SG CIB, and UniCredit as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe.
"A euro-denominated ... covered bond benchmark transaction backed by Polish PLN-denominated residential mortgage loans will follow, subject to market conditions," PKO Bank Hipoteczny said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.