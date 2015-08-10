Aug 10 PKO BP :

* Poland's No.1 lender Polish PKO BP mulls a small foreign currency debt issue at the end of the year, a managing director at the bank, Pawel Borys, said on Monday.

* "We have a certain surplus of foreign currencies ... perhaps we will enter the market with a small (foreign debt) issue," Borys said. He declined to say what size the possible bond issue might have.

* The bank's eurobonds worth 800 million euros ($875 million) mature in October this year and an issue worth 500 million Swiss francs ($508 million) matures at the end of the year.($1 = 0.9146 euros)($1 = 0.9846 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)