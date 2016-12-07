BRIEF-Aflac says issued ¥60 bln principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Aflac inc - on Jan 25, co issued ¥60 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.932% senior notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jy7oni Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) -
* Poland's biggest bank, state-run PKO BP said on Wednesday it fulfils all the criteria set by financial market regulator KNF for a bank to spend 50 percent of its annual profit on dividend.
* KNF imposed more restrictions on dividend payouts by banks with foreign exchange loan portfolios to help them boost their capital and tackle potential legal risks related to converting Swiss franc mortgages, it said on Tuesday.
* KNF specified financial criteria that has to be met by a bank to pay out up to 50 percent and more measures to be able to pay up to 100 percent.
* "PKO fulfils all the above described criteria allowing for the dividend payment for 2016 of up to 50 percent of net profit," the bank said. Source text for Eikon:
Jan 26 Citigroup Inc has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technology-friendly.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo Verde's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances its high public and external debt burden, large contingent liabilities and lack of economic diversification, agains