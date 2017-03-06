WARSAW, March 6 Poland's largest bank, PKO BP
, aims to make dividend payout on 2016 results possible,
the bank's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello said on
Monday.
One-offs that supported the bank's 2016 net profit would not
happen this year, said PKO Chief Financial Officer Bartosz
Drabikowski, who was also present at the news conference.
The bank reported a 10-percent rise in 2016 net profit
earlier on Monday supported by its sale of shares in Visa Europe
and its Qualia Development unit assets.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly)