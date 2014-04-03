BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
WARSAW, April 3 Poland's largest bank PKO BP this year aims to beat 2013 profit helped by growing net interest income and contributions from acquisition Nordea Bank Polska, as well as by economic recovery.
Net profit of the state-controlled lender fell to 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.06 billion) from 3.7 billion in 2012, reflecting the impact of record-low interest rates.
"We want our profit to be higher than last year," Zbigniew Jagiello said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita daily.
"Net interest income dynamics will change (positively) for sure," he said in the interview.
($1 = 3.0305 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)