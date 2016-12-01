BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
WARSAW Dec 1 Poland's largest bank, the state-run PKO BP, said on Thursday that it will not pay out a dividend from its last year's profit because it has finalised the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit.
PKO said in a regulatory statement that will allocate its entire last year profit and unallocated profits from previous years to increase capitals instead of paying out a dividend.
PKO said last month that it agreed to buy Raiffeisen Leasing Polska S.A. for about 200 million euros ($212 million). ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
* Says confirms loan portfolio sale effect is 1.64 billion eur
* Said on Thursday that it deposited at the court in Genoa the appeal against the court's decision of Jan. 18