WARSAW, June 18 Rating agency Standard and
Poor's cut the long-term credit rating of Poland's largest bank
PKO BP to BBB+ from A-, the PKO BP said on Thursday.
The rating outlook is negative, PKO said, adding that bank's
short-term rating has been maintained at A-2.
PKO said that S&P decided that the bank can no longer be
classified as a government related entity, which weighed on
PKO's credit profile, while at the same time stated that it
could still receive government support because its systemic
importance.
PKO said that S&P has decided to attach a negative outlook
to the rating because of the expected implementation of a new
European Union directive on resolution, which would limit the
possibility of obtaining state support by the bank.
